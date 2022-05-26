I felt good leaving office, environment was toxic – Domelevo

General News of Thursday, 26 May 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has said that contrary to public opinion, he felt good when he was asked to leave office.



He indicated that the working environment at the time was toxic therefore his departure was nothing but ‘timely’.



“When I was asked to leave office, I felt very good. To me it was timely because to be very honest, I found the environment to be so toxic that it was not worth working in such an environment. So when they said to leave, I was just thankful to God and I left,” he said in the interview with Joy News.



The then Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo was asked to proceed on retirement after he had just returned from a 167-day forced leave.



In a letter dated March 3, 2021, Nana Akufo-Addo, through his secretary, Nana Bediatuo Asante said, “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960 and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020.”



“Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office,” the letter from the presidency said.



Mr. Johnson Akuamoa-Asiedu took over as acting Auditor-General.



Based on the circumstances leading to his exit, some members of the public felt the former Auditor General would ‘hate’ the Akufo-Addo government.



But Mr. Daniel Yao Domelevo declared that he neither bears grudge against President Akufo-Addo nor his administration.



“I have nothing against the government and its appointees. I was just doing my job and a time came they said stop and go and I left. So that is it.



“So there is no bad feeling at all, that’s why some people could not understand me when I went to Christ the King to thank God that I have done what I am supposed to do. Some people think I should have some ill feelings against the government, I don’t,” he said.



Watch an episode of The Lowdown below:



