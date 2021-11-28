I feel sad for Rev. Obofour over the death of his church members – Computer Man

General News of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Leader of Hope Generation Ministries International, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has commiserated with his colleague, Reverend Obofour of Anointed Palace Chapel over the death of four of his church members.



Four members of Reverend Obofuor's church recently died in an accident at Ekumfi Esuahyia in the Central Region.



Reacting to the news in an interview, Computer Man stated how bad he finds the news saying he feels bad and sorry for Reverend Obofour.



According to him, he is much concerned about the twist people seem to be giving to the issue.



“Now in this country even when your child dies, you are accused of being behind it. When your wife dies, people will accuse you and when there is an accident, they will attribute it to a supposed human sacrifice,” he stated.



He noted that as a man of God, it will be wrong on his part to vilify his colleague and thus entreated Ghanaians to desist from using such misfortunes to crucify others.



Some 27 members of Reverend Obofour’s church who were said to be returning to Accra from Takoradi had their Yutong Bus colliding with a parked tipper truck.



According to an eyewitness account, two people died on the spot while two others died at a hospital.



Meanwhile, Reverend Obofour and his church are yet to officially speak on the matter.



