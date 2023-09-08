I feel nervous – 1st black Vice President of Columbia after meeting Otumfuo

General News of Friday, 8 September 2023

The Vice President of Columbia, Francia Márquez, called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, Kumasi, on Thursday, September 8, 2023.



Addressing the gathering at the Manhyia Palace, in a video shared by Opemsuo Radio, Francia Márquez could not hide he joy and nostalgia.



She expressed her joy in coming back to her roots after her ancestors endured several years of slavery, especially as the first black vice president of Columbia.



“Thank Your Excellency the King for allowing us to be here in your Kingdom. I feel very honoured and I have to admit a bit nervous.



“I recognise myself as an African descent here in this land, it is the root of my ancestors. My ancestors 400 years ago left this land under very difficult conditions, as slaves.



“Today, after many difficult years of fight for freedom, I come back to this land in freedom. I come back here as the first Vice President of Columbia of African descent,” the Columbian Vice President said through an interpretation.



Colombia Veep Makes A Visit To “Home”



The Vice President of Colombia, Her Excellency Francia Marquez paid a courtesy call on Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday, September 7, 2023.



