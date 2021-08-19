‘I feel like he broke my virginity’ – Says 3rd girl forced to kiss Anglican Priest

General News of Thursday, 19 August 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The third girl who was kissed on the lips by the priest in the viral video has been left traumatized by the incident, reports claim.



Speaking to Accra-based Starr FM, one of the students who was given a holy kiss by the priest said she is a virgin and feels dirty after the incident happened days ago.



This was revealed by a student of St. Monica College of Education who claims the third girl confined in her.



Reverend Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, according to the student, kissed the three Bible readers as a sign of appreciation for their hard work since level 100.



She told Starr FM that the third student who was kissed in the viral video told her colleagues she hesitated in allowing the priest to kiss her because she is a virgin.



The informant added that the student felt livid and unclean after the Priest kissed her because she felt like her virginity has been broken by the unholy act.



“The third girl the father kissed is a virgin and that’s why she gave her cheek to the father to kiss but he forced and kissed her lips. Afterward the incident, she said the father had broken her virginity” – the lady is reported to have said.