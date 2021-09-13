I feel disgusted over police approach in arresting Owusu Bempah – Maurice Ampaw fumes

General News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Rev. Owusu Bempah was recently arrested and put before court



• Lawyer Ampaw says the police displayed a disgustful arrest on the pastor



• He wished the controversial pastor was invited, instead of arrested at church



Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has expressed disgust at the fashion in which the Ghana Police Service arrested the Founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.



A widely circulated circular by the Ghana Police Service said that the controversial Rev Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three other suspects namely Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, on Sunday, September 13, 2021, at his church premises.



The police also indicated that two other suspects were on the run.



But the private legal practitioner has said the police did not exhibit professionalism while effecting the arrest.



“I’m totally disgusted and annoyed with the Ghana Police by the way they conducted themselves by the way they arrested Owusu Bempah. We all are in this country and we have what we call protocols and there are certain people in society, we don’t arrest them; you give them an invitation.



“If a judge is sitting on a case in court, you dare not go and arrest the judge: you write to the Chief Justice, you seek a guidance to invite the person. The same is with Members of Parliament. You realize that Jesus Christ, when he was being attacked, Peter defended him. In the same way, when a man of God is the leader of a church and is in the process of leading people and you go there and effect arrest?” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Maurice Ampaw clarified that he is not making a god out of Owusu Bempah such that he should not be arrested, but he expected the police to have used other less brutal ways.



“I’m surprised. I’m so totally disappointed with the police and whoever is behind this. Who is behind this? I’m not saying Owusu Bempah is above the law but there should be a process, there should be due process, there should be respect,” he said.



