I fear no one in the NPP because ‘I got dough’ – Ken Agyapong boasts

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central Member of Parliament and flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed the source of his fearlessness as a politician.



Agyapong, who is crisscrossing the country campaigning to become the NPP flagbearer insists that he is the best candidate to lead the NPP citing his historical monetary and material contributions to the party.



He told delegates and party faithful during his Western Regional campaign stop that he had become fearless because of his wealth, which he had used a considerable amount of to help the party over the years.



“At this stage in my life, I will never be poor till I die. I have home sense, I will never go hungry. I won’t let anyone scare you in this region, we are not afraid of anyone,” he stressed.



“I don’t fear anyone (in this party), you know why? Because I got dough, I got dough,” he stressed whiles gesturing with his hand on his trouser pocket. The claim and gesture elicited lots of cheers from the gathering.



He tasked delegates on the need to not fear anyone in the party who is trying to whip them to support a particular candidate.



“Regional executives are being whipped, I have given 26 pickups to this region, all the 10 contestants, which of them has donated even a car tyre to this region. Come on, you should wake up. Why are you afraid?



“Why are you afraid, those whipping you into a certain line, which candidate can say they care for the Western Region than myself, Kennedy Agyapong?” he told a charged crowd.







Agyapong will contest for the flagbearership slot along with nine other contenders including former trade minister Alan Kyerematen and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, who are seen as his main challengers.



The NPP will slash the 10 candidates, who passed the vetting stage, down to five in a preliminary vote (set for August) before the main contest is held in November 2023 to elect a successor to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.