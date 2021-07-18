I fear about the number of greedy vampires around Akufo-Addo - NDC's Ako Gunn

Politics of Sunday, 18 July 2021

• Godwin Ako Gunn of the NDC has raised concerns about the health of the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



• He explained that any chances of the failing health of the president could give people around him the window to engage in corrupt acts on his blind side



• He was reacting to a video of the president making failed attempts to cut the tape at the commissioning of the National Mosque of Ghana Complex



The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Godwin Ako Gunn, has expressed worries about persons he describes as "greedy vampires" around the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a statement he made after a video showing the president make several unsuccessful attempts before succeeding at cutting the tape to open the National Mosque of Ghana Complex for the Muslim Ummah, he said he fears that such a thing could be an opening for people to abuse the president.



"I have no problem if the president has lost his sight or has gone through a surgery and regaining his sight. Things happen to us differently as we age or grow.



"My fear is with the number of greedy vampires around him who may be taking advantage of this to be cancelling contracts or signing fictitious deals in the name of the president," he wrote.



Godwin Ako Gunn further wrote that he hopes that with such an issue raised now, it will open up discussions on the health of our presidents while calling for people to pray for each other.



"This piece is just for us to start asking questions about the health of the president and also to caution our members of parliament to double check things that will be brought to them in the name of the president because he may not have even sighted it.



"Let's pray for each other for strength and good health each day because there are better days ahead," he wrote.



