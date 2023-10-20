I expected that the president would have apologised by now – Amaliba

General News of Friday, 20 October 2023

A private legal practitioner of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has wondered why President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to apologise after 3 days of his 'insulting comments' in the Volta Region.



The legal practitioner, who is also a member of the Resolutions Committee of the NDC, stressed that he expected that the president would have come out already to express his regret at what he said.



Speaking on the Friday, October 20, 2023, edition of TV3 NewDay and monitored by GhanaWeb, Abraham Amaliba described the failure of the president to apologise for those ‘you don’t vote for me’ comments as a hogwash statement.



“The worst of it all is that the president has not apologised for his hogwash statements that he made to the people of Volta Region. Has he apologised? This is the third day. I thought that the president should have apologised for the hogwash statement that he made to the people?” he stressed.



Amaliba also explained that although there have been several comments made by the president, describing his actions with many names, what he feels is that it is all a result of poor upbringing.



He added that upon assuming the highest office of the land, the president has only shown his true character.



“He has failed and I have heard all sorts of complaints about the president. The president’s problem is none of those things people have said about him; the president’s problem is poor upbringing, which will then culminate into all of the things that he is doing. The presidency doesn’t change you – when you become the president, that office doesn’t change you; it rather exposes your character,” he added.



Many communities in the North Tongu, South Tongu, Asuogyaman, Ada East, Keta, and other coastal communities in the Volta Region have been massively affected by the effects of the dams’ spillages.



There have been calls by a number of persons, including security experts, for the situation to be declared a national emergency, but that is yet to be considered by the government.



