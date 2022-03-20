I doubt Minority members will be bold enough to physically stop Joe Wise from voting - Lawyer

General News of Sunday, 20 March 2022

Anyone who disobeys Supreme Court order is liable to imprisonment for up to 10 years, Lawyer



Minority should not take the law into their own hands, Lawyer



If Minority is not happy they can go back to the drawing table, Lawyer



Lawyer Bobby Banson has said that he doubts members of the minority will attempt to physically stop the Deputy Minority Speaker to vote in an attempt to do.



According to him, any attempt by the minority to disregard the apex court's ruling will be the height of disrespect against the rule of law.



Speaking on Newsfile, he said “I doubt any of the Minority members will be bold enough to physically stop… I mean that will be the height of disrespect to the rule of law. They were not happy that the Majority decided on their own to overturn the decision of Speaker Bagbin. They should not take the law into their own hands."



He advised the members of parliament of both sides of the house to come to a consensus for the development of the country.



“The Constitution said if they want, they can amend the Standing Orders. I think that what they can do is to form a consensus like Robert [Arday Clegg] said. Sit down, look at how they can move the agenda of developing the country through Parliament as an arm of government and stop this kind of threat.”



He called on the Attorney-General to take on any MP who decides to obstruct a presiding Deputy Speaker from voting.



“It cannot happen. If we are in a democratic regime, we have a constitution that gives the power to interpret the Constitution to the Supreme Court. If they’re not happy they can go back to the drawing table."



“If anybody attempts to do that, the Constitution says anybody who disobeys the order of the Supreme Court is liable for high crime (liable to imprisonment for up to 10 years without the option of a fine. And not be eligible for election or appointment to a public office). And I think that anybody who does that, the Attorney-General should take that step and prosecute the person. I mean we may not agree completely with the ruling of the Supreme Court but it doesn’t mean we should take the law into our own hands,” myjoyonine quoted.



Background



The Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse ruled that a Deputy Speaker can be counted during the formation of a quorum for parliamentary decision-making and participate in voting while presiding over the parliamentary business.



The landmark judgement was given after private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai, filed a case against the Attorney- General to contest the First Deputy Speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu’s decision to count himself during a vote to approve the 2022 budget.



Justice Abdulai had also asked the Supreme Court to interpret Articles 102 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution and declare the action of Mr. Osei-Owusu as unconstitutional.



Subsequently, the Court struck down Order 109(3) of the Standing Orders of Parliament and described it as unconstitutional.



The minority has however described this decision by the court as politically motivated and the interference by the judicial service in the works of parliament.