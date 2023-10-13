I donated PPE worth over $1 million during COVID-19 pandemic – Ken Agyapong

Politics of Friday, 13 October 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has said that he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth over $1 million to support Ghana’s COVID-19 efforts.



In a tweet shared on Friday, October 13, 2023, Ken Agyapong said that he donated the PPE to major health centres across the country, including the 37 Military Hospital.



“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I donated PPEs worth over $1 million to major medical centres in Ghana including the 37 military Hospitals,” he wrote.



The tweet was accompanied by a video of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, donating some PPE, including nose masks during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to the 37 Military Hospital.



He indicated, in an interview after the donation, that he had made the donation to major hospitals in Kumasi, Ho, Accra and would soon be moving to the northern parts of the country.



Meanwhile, Frontier Healthcare Services Limited, the company contracted by the government of Ghana to conduct COVID-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) is reported to have made over $80 million more than the government.



According to a report by JoyNews, data from the Airport Company in response to a Right to Information request it filed, showed that Frontier Healthcare Services got $87.5 million from its testing services at the airport ($84 million from arrival testing and $3.5 million from departure testing).



The government of Ghana, on the other hand, got $6 million from arrival testing and $180,000 from departure testing during the same period.



The report indicated that the data from the Airport Company shows that the Frontiers claimed over 90% of the earnings from the COVID-19 testing – 92% of income from arrival testing and 94% of income from departure testing.



The government of Ghana got less than 10% of the total revenue from the testing - 7% from arrival testing and 6% from departure testing.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, I donated PPEs worth over $1million dollars to major medical centers in Ghana including the 37 miliary Hospitals#showworking pic.twitter.com/vxuxzpgTZ4 — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) October 13, 2023

