I don’t want to hear that nonsense! – Kennedy Agyapong on LGBTQI+

Politics of Saturday, 7 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, has stated his stance on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) activities.



According to him, such practices have no place within the confines of his household.



Speaking in an interview on Starr FM on October 5, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong posited that he is a traditionalist, and as a result, such activities contradict with his standards.



He was asked by host Bola Ray: "If one of your children comes over to you and says he or she now identifies as gay, what will be your reaction or response?"



Ken responded: "Look; I am a traditionalist. I don't want to hear that nonsense."



When asked to repeat his response, Agyapong reinforced his stance by reiterating, "I am a traditionist, case closed."



"So, if they should come to you and identify as gay?" The host asked again.



To this, Agyapong responded with a tone of finality, "You dare not, case closed. I am a traditionalist; you dare not."



There is strong public support against LGBTQ+ practice in Ghana. An anti-gay bill that among other things seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities is currently before the parliament of Ghana.



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr. Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Watch the interview below: From 1:28:41/1:31:54







AM/SARA



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below



