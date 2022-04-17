I don’t want to die, save my life – Wounded armed robber begs police

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 17 April 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

28-year-old Ernest Antwi is in the grips of the Ghana Police Service after a foiled armed robbery attempt on Yokwa Gas filling station at Larteh-junction Akuapem.



According to a preliminary investigation conducted by the Police, Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson, a nightguard foiled the armed robbery attempt after shooting the suspect who was abandoned by his accomplices currently on the run.



The armed robbers numbering three had attacked the Gas Station. However, one of the armed robbers is said to have fired his gun at the Police post but Inspector Albert Kuntu Blankson with his experience fired back.



The bullet he fired is said to have hit Ernest Antwi who was one of the three armed robbers.



Two of his colleagues bolted after the gunshot while he struggled for his life on the floor at the Gas Filling station.



Ernest was picked up by the Police and confessed to having been part of a gang of three who had come in the steal from the Gas filling station.



“He indicated further that they arrived at Asenema- Akuapem two days ago. That they came on a DV black private car which was driven by Maxwell to the scene. He pleaded with Police to save his life and he is prepared to assist the Police arrest his accomplices. Police combed through the vicinity and saw drops of blood from the yard to the spot suspect Ernest Antwi fell,” a Police sitrep read.



Suspect Ernest Antwi has been taken to Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Mampong-Akuapem and is currently receiving treatment under armed guard.