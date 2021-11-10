I don’t want to be known for a particular genre – Nimako

Music of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian musician, Nimako, has disclosed that he does not want to be tagged with a specific music genre.



Speaking in an interview with Dorothy Cornelius on Y 107.9 FM during the “Weekend Rush” show, the ‘Freedom’ hitmaker mentioned that he did not have a specific music genre but he is a versatile musician. He stated that his mood determined the kind of music he recorded and could be classified under any genre of music.



“I wouldn’t say I have a specific genre of music, I always say I am a musician. I am the carpenter that makes the chair, the bed, the wardrobe, I don’t just make two chairs. When I find myself in the right mood to record a singing song, I do a singing song and that will probably form under the afro-pop or highlife genre when I find myself in the right mood to record a rap song it will fall under the hip-hop genre,” he said.



Being asked what his inspiration was, Nimako stated that he got inspired by his fans, the happenings in the world, God, his family, and friends.



“I get my inspiration from my fans, they look out for me and that is amazing how they accept whatever I do anytime I do. Secondly, when I see what is going on out there, I know what is going on in here, then I know I have a lot to offer the world not only Ghana. Also, God and family,” he added.



Nimako is currently promoting his recently released 6-track EP titled ‘Akoma’. He entreated his fans to stream his songs on all streaming platforms.