I don't want to be fired - Anas Aremeyaw Anas on why he can't give details of 2024 exposé

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has explained why he is unable to give concrete hints about an upcoming exposé set for release on the BBC in January 2024.



Speaking after a presentation in Germany, Anas gave the second hint this year of the said piece stressing his earlier position that it promised to be shocking and grim.



"People can be evil," he concluded about the film having earlier stated:"It will go globally; it will play on the (BBC) World Service. But even me, when I saw the film and I got to the middle, I got out and went away because the scenes are gory." he shared.



The host of the question-and-answer session after his presentation quizzed about any concrete hint to which Anas said his job was at stake hence the decision to stay off any further hints aside the release date.



Below is their interaction:



Host: I am just gonna press you a little bit on that, you cannot leave us hanging like this. Can you tell us what about it that moved you so much, without giving too much away?



Anas: I see some friends here, and I know you don't want me to lose my job. If I dare say a word here about it, the next email I will get, I am fired. So, please. Get yourselves ready, sit tight and monitor BBC Africa Eye in January, it will be a shocker.



He did not state exactly which employer would fire him if he gave further and better particulars about the upcoming piece.



He is known as a co-publisher of the New Crusading Guide newspaper along with veteran journalist Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.



He has also released independent productions through his Tiger Eye PI documentary filmmaking house as well as partnered with global channels like BBC and Al Jazeera in the past to release documentaries that border on anti-corruption and social justice.







Anas Aremeyaw Anas has achieved global acclaim for his undercover and investigative work.



He is known for keeping his identity concealed by wearing disguises, including masks and wigs, during his investigations. Anas has focused on exposing corruption, human rights abuses, and social issues in Ghana and other African countries.



Throughout his career, Anas has tackled various high-profile cases, uncovering wrongdoing in areas such as judicial corruption, human trafficking, and illegal exploitation. His investigative reports often involve hidden camera footage and undercover operations, providing an in-depth look at issues that might otherwise remain hidden.



Anas Aremeyaw Anas has received both praise and criticism for his unconventional methods. Supporters applaud his dedication to exposing corruption and promoting justice, while critics argue that his anonymity raises ethical concerns about accountability in journalism.



His work has been featured in documentaries and news outlets globally, bringing attention to critical issues and prompting discussions about transparency, accountability, and the role of investigative journalism in society.



