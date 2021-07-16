I don’t trust CID to probe CJ’s US$5 million bribery allegation – McCarthy

General News of Friday, 16 July 2021

Editor of the Hawk Newspaper, Charles McCarthy, has cast doubt on the competence of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to effectively investigate the Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.



A private legal practitioner, Akwasi Afrifa, first alleged that the CJ had taken a bribe.



The CJ has denied the allegations and referred the case to CID.



Like many, McCarthy believes the CID is weak and cannot do a good job to unravel the truth of the matter.



"I do not trust that anything good will come out of the CID. I do not trust them. What is CHRAJ doing?” McCarthy stated on the Morning Update on TV XYZ.



“The truth of the matter is that as a chairman of the Ghana Legal Council, the CJ cannot be a judge in his own cause,” he added.



There have been allegations against the Chief Justice by one lawyer Akwasi Afrifa who claims Anin-Yeboah demanded US$5 million from Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.



This became public when the Kumasi-based lawyer responded to the Disciplinary Committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) after a petition was brought against him by Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI.



In his response, Akwasi Afrifa alleged that the chief told him at the end of July 2020 that friends of his who were highly connected politically had taken him to see the Chief Justice who agreed to help him win his case on the condition that he drops him (Akwesi Afrifa) as the lawyer handling a case for him and engage Akoto Ampaw Esq in his stead.



“He [the chief] further informed me that the Chief Justice had demanded a bribe of USD$5,000,000.00 for a successful outcome of his case and that he had already paid USD$500,000.00 to the Chief Justice”, Akwesi Afrifa alleged that Ogyeedom Obranu Kwesi Atta VI had told him.