I don’t think Prof. Frimpong-Boateng was in the right frame of mind when he authored his report – Lord Commey

General News of Sunday, 23 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Commey has expressed shock at the report of Prof. Frimpong-Boateng that he was part of officials at the Jubilee House engaging in illegal mining.



According to him, he has never spoken to the former Minister for Science and Technology and former chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (ICIM).



Responding to the portions of the report that captured his name as someone who supports galansey, he said the issue came as a surprise to him.



The report said Mr. Commey was one of the “appointees in the Jubilee House that were into or supporting illegal mining or interfering with the fight against the menace.”



But reacting, he denied the situation saying “This is a minister that I have never spoken to in my life and I wish you could put him on the line. I have been a National Organiser of this party [New Patriotic Party] for years when I knew him and never ever have I spoken to him in my life.”



“I really doubt that Professor Frimpong-Boateng actually wrote that and if he did write that, then, I am sure he wasn’t in the right frame of mind because I have never spoken to him in all my life.”