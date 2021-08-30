I don’t take bribes but I accept gifts – Akufo-Addo appointee

General News of Monday, 30 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah has rebuffed allegations of corruption levelled against him by some staff of the company.



Kofi Jumah in a viral video said that allegations that he accepts bribes are untrue as he has principles against corruption.



The former Member of Parliament for Asokwa said that like every human being, he is open to gifts.



He touted his achievement as GIHOC boss, stressing that he has saved the company from collapse.



“I’m not corrupt and I will never be corrupt but my weak point is womanizing. I love women but you can never attach corruption and bribery to me because it is not in my nature. If you give me a bribe, I will never accept it but if you gift me something, I will accept it.



“I will continue to stand for the truth even when I’m standing between death and life. No worker of GIHOC can say I took money from him or her before employing him or her to GIHOC” Kofi Jumah insisted on running the company with professionalism.



“I came to save GIHOC from collapsing and my focus is to capture the foreign markets. Those who are accusing me have the mentality to divert my attention but I’m focused.”



Kofi Jumah was made to issue a response after a group calling itself Concerned GIHOC Staff made some allegations against him and his son.



The group in a statement alleged that Kofi Jumah abrogated a contract between the company and a security firm because it inured to the benefit of his son, Kwabena Jumah.



“The only managing Director in the history of the company to have terminated the contract of a security service company and appointed individuals in his own capacity to provide security services to the company so they have absolute control over the security in order to loot.” Part of a staff statement said.







