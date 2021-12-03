I don't support a coup d'etat, but I support uprising - One of Captain Smart's controversial statements

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Captain Smart arrested by Nima Divisional Police Command



He has been cautioned and released on bail



Captain Smart indicates Ghana needs an uprising



Vocal media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly called Captain Smart, has been trending both on local media and international media platforms since yesterday, December 2, 2021.



He was arrested by the Nima Divisional Police Command for making comments that have been described as having the possibility to hinge on peace and security of the country.



A separate statement from the National Media Commission (NMC) said Captain Smart called for “insurrection against the state of Ghana and its institutions” in a recent broadcast on Accra-based Onua FM.



He has been cautioned on the offense of offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace as provided under section 2017 of the Criminal Act, 1960 (Act 29), according to a statement from the Ghana Police Service.



In a video that has gone viral on social media, the host of Onua Maakye on Onua TV/FM is heard stating, he does not support a coup d'etat but will support an uprising in the country.



According to Captain Smart, an uprising is the best option for the country at the moment due to recent events.



"MPs that we have voted for to serve Ghana are rather exhibiting stupidity, when you say it, you will be told are insulting. Listen, let me sign this warning to all of you. I don't support a coup de tat but I support uprising. Where we have reached, we require an uprising. Listen, where we have reached, we require an uprising with a positive defiance," he said on the show on December 1, 2021.



The vociferous TV/radio presenter added that he is surprised about the silence of the military.



"I am even surprised at Ghana's military. When MP's are being sworn in, you are able to invade parliament but if the MPs are misbehaving, you can't invade parliament?. And everybody is quiet in this country."



Captain Smart also accused some traditional leaders including some prominent religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) of failing to criticize the government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He added that these chiefs and pastors have become quiet and looking on the Akufo-Addo government while Ghanaians suffer.



“Otumfuo and Okyenhene, I'm not by this message trying to disrespect you in any way, and never will I ever do that. But with all due respect, I'm disappointed in you for being silent. Otumfuo, Nana Addo listens whenever you talk; unless you tell me he doesn't heed to your good counsel, but I won't be surprised If he refuses to listen to you because [Akufo-Addo] doesn't respect anyone including you.



“Togbe Afede are you happy? Asogli State are you happy with the way the people of Volta Region are being treated? Go to Keta and have a look at the place yourself. Awomefia are you happy? All the chiefs in Ghana are you pleased with the current happenings in the country? Even your royalties they don't pay. Krobea Asante Kotokohene please your silence is long overdue, we want to hear from you,” Captain Smart said.



