I don’t regret resigning from Appointments Committee – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu insists he made the right decision by resigning from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.



According the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee it takes courage and conviction for one to make the move he took and he has no regret doing so.



He told CitiFM that he opted to step down from the committee to defend his personal principles as some things which were happening then were an affront to what he stood for.



“Taking such a decision is not easy. It takes courage for one to make such a decision and I believe we should encourage people to take such tough steps when something is against their beliefs. I don’t regret doing it,” he said.



On March 30, 2021, Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that he has left his role on the committee due to reasons which are personal and based on principle.



In a letter sent to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, Ablakwa wrote said that: “My resignation is with immediate effect and therefore, I shall not be available for the vetting of nominees for Deputy Ministerial positions,” a part of his letter read.



“May I extend to you leadership of the House, the Committee of Selection and the leadership of the great National Democratic Congress (NDC), my sincere gratitude for the opportunity to serve as a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th Parliaments of the Republic of Ghana,” he concluded.



Okudzeto’s shocking decision came on the back of the approval of some ministerial nominees of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



His sudden exit birthed speculations of rancorous dispute among members of the NDC caucus in Parliament.



The leadership of the minority had to hold a press conference to assure their supporters of unity and togetherness within the caucus.



