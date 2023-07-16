I don’t mind losing my parliamentary seat for Bawumia’s flagbearership – NPP MP

General News of Sunday, 16 July 2023

Kofi Amankwa-Manu, the Member of Parliament for Atwima Kwanwoma, has expressed his unwavering support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating that he is willing to sacrifice his own seat to back Bawumia's bid for the presidency.



During an interview with Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, the lawmaker emphasized that he firmly believes Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to lead the country.



"I have a good relationship with all ten aspirants. I eat with them, and some of them are even related to me through my grandfather's side in Asokore Mampong," stated the MP.



However, he believes that the current state of the country requires a leader like Dr. Bawumia who can bring about positive change. "When Dr. Bawumia is elected as flagbearer, things will be easier for us," he added.



The MP made it clear that he is not concerned about losing his seat for supporting Dr. Bawumia. "I won't mind losing my seat if the NPP wins the 2024 elections. I firmly believe that Dr. Bawumia's victory will benefit the party as a whole," he asserted.



Highlighting the overwhelming support for the vice president in his constituency, the MP stated, "I can confidently say that the majority of people in Atwima Kwanwoma support Dr. Bawumia. The reception he received during his recent visit was amazing."



Furthermore, the MP clarified that his support for Dr. Bawumia was not influenced by anyone, including the majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonus.



"I have never discussed this with the Majority Leader. I don't believe in the whip system in Parliament. I was brought up to speak my mind, but in a respectful manner. I don't think someone can convince me to support someone against my own beliefs," he explained.



The MP, who doubles as deputy defence minister, emphasized the need for a leader with a clear vision and highlighted Dr. Bawumia as the sole vice president within the 4th Republic who has demonstrated unwavering commitment and proactivity.



"If you have such an exceptional individual, why should we seek an alternative?" the MP asked, underscoring the importance of supporting Dr. Bawumia's flagbearership.



