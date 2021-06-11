I don’t mind going to jail for Sir John’s sake – NPP man

General News of Friday, 11 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Charles Owusu, a Personal Aide of late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie aka Sir John, says he wouldn’t mind going to jail for the latter’s sake.



According to him, the former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission is someone he holds dear to his heart and will forever cherish his memory.



“There have been numerous funerals since the restrictions; so why have they singled out Sir John’s funeral? It is sad this is happening after his death but we can’t fight the law.



“We will avail ourselves for the law to take its course if need be. I won’t mind going to jail because of Sir John if they want to take us to court, they can but I have been saddened by the development and have wept bitterly,” he said.



His comment comes on the back of calls for prosecution of attendees and organisers of Sir John’s funeral on June 3 which pulled a mammoth crowd at Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.



Occupy Ghana, the Ghana Medical Association, among others, have bemoaned the disregard for the covid-19 protocols which they have described as a recipe for disaster.



But, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Owusu said he was saddened by the calls for prosecution over the funeral of someone like Sir John.



Admitting the funeral grounds was overcrowded, he, however, said most of the mourners came on their own accord due to their love for Sir John, hence they could not have in any way sacked them.



Aside from the crowd, he maintained all other protocols were in place and strictly adhered to at the funeral



In one of the videos, scores of New Patriotic Party supporters, who were not wearing nose masks, clad in funeral attire and t-shirts of the late Sir John, huddled around the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia when his delegation arrived at the funeral grounds.



“There were ambulances, record keeping and people sold nose masks because flouting the rules would have been a disgrace to the family and the person we went to mourn,” he explained.



He added: “There is no doubt the place was crowded but the protocols were in place and we didn’t invite such a huge number. This funeral and Sir John’s life in itself has thought me a great life lesson.”



