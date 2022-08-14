I don’t mind cleaning gutters for money abroad, it is better than Ghana - Lady reveals

Regional News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Make-up artist Charity Dede Quashie has stated that the economic situation in Ghana is pushing her out of the country, and she does not mind cleaning gutters abroad as long as she is paid.



In a chat on Daily Hustle, Charity mentioned that she has planned of migrating abroad for greener pastures because it is tough for the youth to survive in this economy.



“You can’t compare our system to that of the Western world. You only enjoy Ghana if you are rich but if you don’t have the money, where is the fun,” she quizzed.



Moreover, Dede mentioned that all she wants is to make an honest living in the West and won’t mind if it is a menial job.



“You need some vocational skills to survive abroad. It is not easy for some foreign degree holders to get a job there, so try menial jobs. Money is the most important thing. If I have to clean gutters for it, why not,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.



Dede took a secretarial course in 2013 but did not work in the field. Presently, she is a make-up artist and sells Shito as well.