I don’t make promises I can’t keep – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he does not make promises he cannot fulfil.



He made the comment when he cut sod for the construction of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (UEAS), in Bunso, in the Eastern Region on Friday, 20 May 2022.



It will be recollected that in this year’s message on the State of the Nation to Parliament on 30 March 2022, President Akufo-Addo indicated that steps were being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent University dedicated to the study of Engineering.



“I also indicated that construction of this campus will begin within the next three (3) months. As you already know, President Akufo-Addo does not make promises he cannot fulfil and I am happy that we are all gathered here at Bunso to cut the sod for the construction of the University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences, which will be a Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Agricultural Sciences, Applied Sciences and Built Environment,” the President said.



Addressing the gathering, which included the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, President Akufo-Addo stated that the world, as we know it, is essentially driven by technology.



He stated that energy, industry, agriculture, medicine and health, clean air and water, transportation, sanitation, the use, management and conservation of natural resources – all are based ultimately on science and technology.



“So, it is obvious that to be a part of this modern world, there must be science and technology elements at all levels of the development process. This means that a country’s development depends on its ability to understand, adapt, produce and commercialise scientific and technological knowledge in ways appropriate to its culture, aspirations and level of development,” he added.



This, he explained, will help shape the fulfilment of the national dream, “which is to meet basic challenges of survival, such as providing food, shelter, clothing, health and security for the people, and creating the wealth that will guarantee the prosperity of present and future generations”.



The President noted that, over the last five years, his government has increasingly implemented initiatives and programmes rooted in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), with the goal being to ensure a target of 60:40 science-humanities ratio, and also educate a critical mass of the Ghanaian population for science-related jobs, which will define their future employability.



“I am, thus, happy to note that this year’s enrolment of TVET students in Senior High Schools has reached record levels – forty-four thousand (44,000) students, representing a one hundred per cent (100%) increase over the 2021 enrolment figure. Our Gross Tertiary Enrolment Ratio, measuring enrolment in tertiary education, regardless of age, expressed as a percentage of the population, which stood at 18.8% as of 2021, has increased significantly to 20% this year,” he adde







