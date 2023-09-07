I don't know why Alan allowed himself to be ‘chickened out’ by Bawumia – Magoo

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

A member of the communication team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Margaret Ansei, also known as Magoo, has shared some opinions on the withdrawal of Alan Kyerematen from the NPP flagbearership race.



She expressed her disappointment at this development, indicating that the former trade minister allowed himself to be chickened out by the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also a contender in the race.



This comes after one of the forerunners in the NPP presidential aspirants race, Alan Kyerematen, pulled out, citing the unfair treatment in the party’s electoral system and the lack of trust in the leadership of the party as some of the reasons for his decision to step down.



Magoo, in reaction to this development on Accra-based Citi TV, indicated that the vice president is little for a senior member in the New Patriotic Party such as Alan Kyerematen.



“I am not happy with him on that because, being a man, this is something you have nurtured all these years and you chicken out because of little Bawumia, that is so unfair.



“Because according to this contest, Bawumia should be little for Alan to beat,” she said.



Emphasising some of the reasons given to Alan before his withdrawal, Magoo said the NPP is long known to be a violent party.



“NPP is a violent party, and Alan has confirmed it right. We are talking about the NPP where their candidate, who is the best among all, is saying that they are violent.



“He spoke about how they are scheming things to favour one candidate. There is no doubt that the NPP has been very unfair to Alan Kyerematen,” she added.



