I don’t know whether you live on a different planet – Kpebu slams Addison over #OccupyBoGDemo comment

Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has expressed surprise and bewilderment at the response of Dr. Ernest Yedu Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, regarding Tuesday's mass protest led by the Minority and its allied partners, which called for his resignation.



A day after the #OccupyBoGProtest, during which demonstrators demanded Dr. Addison's resignation, he granted an interview to the international banking website Central Banking and described the protest as "completely unnecessary."



In his reaction to the Governor's comments, Martin Kpebu in an interview on Tv3 expressed his astonishment, stating, "I'm very surprised he said in a civilised society, people don't demonstrate. I don't know whether he lives on a different planet because you know #OccupyWallStreet, was it not a demonstration?"



"Which civilised society was the Governor referring to? In the US, for over 100 years, people demonstrated freely in front of the White House. Furthermore, in various countries like the UK and Germany, recent demonstrations have been commonplace."



"So, really, that is why I said I am very measured because somehow I am very shocked that the Governor really described the citizens as hooligans," he emphasized.



Kpebu's comments were made in response to the recent accusations by the Minority in Parliament against Dr. Ernest Yedu Addison, regarding the current economic crisis.



The caucus staged a demonstration on Tuesday, October 3, demanding the immediate resignation of Dr. Addison and his two deputies. The organizers of the protest attributed the economic challenges to the directors of Ghana's central bank.



