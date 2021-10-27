I don't know my father and will never look for him - 53-year-old woman

General News of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

53-year-old Matilda Agyapomaa has indicated that she has no plans of searching for her father who abandoned her at a young age.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Matilda stated that for abandoning her family, she has no business in looking for him because an adult needs no help from a parent like a child.



“My grandmother raised me. I did not know my mother or my father but my mom worked abroad. She eventually came back and is in Ghana now. With my father, I never asked of him and I will never because some men have the thought that their children will come looking for them later.



They make up their minds to impregnate women and desert them. I want to prove a point that not all of us will come back to look for them,” she revealed.



The UK-based mother of 5 added that aside from the misery of being abandoned, she would have to take responsibility for him.



“I once got a scholarship through athletics but I couldn't go because I had no money. But look at me now. If I should look for him now it means I need to take care of him otherwise I may bring a curse to myself,” she added.







