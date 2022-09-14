I don't know if Aisha Huang was escorted during 2018 deportation – Oppong-Nkrumah

General News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister, has stated that he is not aware if Aisha Huang, the galamsey kingpin was escorted out of the country in 2018 when the government of Ghana decided to deport her to China.



Four years after Aisha Huang was repatriated, it has emerged that there is no confirmation from the state authorities that the galamsey kingpin was accompanied by a Ghanaian state official and duly handed her over to the Chinese officials.



Speaking to Accra-based Joy FM, Tuesday, September 13, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP was of the view that the 'notorious' galamsey kingpin was indeed repatriated from the country but he currently “has no brief” that suggests that there was an escort on that journey.



“In the brief I have, those particulars are not available, I am not saying they are not available but in the brief I have, they are not.



“The brief I have gives me details of the flight, when it left Accra, when it got to its destination through transit to China with her aboard. That is the brief I have, that is the brief I will share with you and you can validate…in the brief I have, I do not have answers to questions about, was she escorted? How many people escorted her?,” Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah said during the interview.



The Minister also noted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's latest comment on whether Aisha Huang was indeed deported, or fled the country was a direct response to the particular question he was asked.



“The President was not speaking in a vacuum. There was a question about deportation and the President proceeded to respond that he is not too sure whether it is about deportation or whether she fled but then the substantive thing is this and then he proceeded to provide the substantive answer.



“I have heard several commentators suggest that there should have been more clarity in the President’s words etc. I mean in a democracy I am sure that we can always raise questions about the choice of words,” he explained.



Background



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, alleged that Aisha Huang, the galamsey kingpin was not escorted when Ghanaian authorities decided to deport her in 2018.



The Ranking Member on Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, who had earlier questioned whether the Chinese woman was ever deported, was responding to reports of how records from the Ghana Immigration Service proved that Huang En or Aisha Huang was deported via an Ethiopian Airline Flight No. ET 920.



Describing Aisha Huang’s deportation in 2018 as a “shambolic attempt of a deportation” and a “charade” by the government, Ablakwa stated on Joy FM's 'Top Story' on Monday, September 12, that due to the awkward manner of the deportation, the galamsey kingpin could have absconded during her transit to China.



“This whole charade of deportation has gone down as the most shambolic attempted deportation ever in world affairs. Do you know that this deportation took place without an escort? There was no escort…She could have really absconded when they transited to Addis Ababa.



"There is no guarantee that Aisha Huang did the full leg of the trip,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa noted, adding that, the Chinese government was only informed two days after the deportation had taken place.



“Is it a permanent deportation? Was it just for six months? Nobody knows not even the Chinese authorities,” he stated.



About Aisha Huang's deportation



It emerged in a Joy News report monitored by GhanaWeb that, the Comptroller-General, Kwame Asuah Takyi, signed Aisha Huang's notice of revocation of permit and repatriation on December 19, 2018.



The notice addressed to En Huang or Aisha Huang, read there was "a boarding pass in the name of En Huang on Ethiopian Airlines Flight No. ET 920 from Accra to Addis Ababa dated December 19, 2018."



"Aisha Huang was placed at seat no. 32F and used gate C7 to board. She had flown economy class-L and had allegedly boarded at 11:35," the report added.



Meanwhile, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has indicated that the AG's office will prosecute Aisha Huang for her past and recent crimes.







