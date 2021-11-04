I don’t have the temperament for politics – Oti Adjei

General News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Acting General Manager for News at Media General Group, Michael Oti Adjei, has stated that he loves Journalism and does not see himself doing politics.



“I don’t feel like I have the temperament, the capacity to be able to be standing on campaign platforms. Media is my calling,” the Ace Broadcast Journalist told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



When asked who his favourite politician in Ghana was, Oti-Adjei said he will “mention the friends he got to know mainly during his work life and in school.”



He stated Aide to former President John Mahama, Stan Dogbe, was like a brother to him during their days in Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ). He said he has worked with another aide and former deputy Information Minister Agyenim Boateng and has been close to the former National Service Scheme (NSS) boss, Kpessa White who was his senior at school.



“I think Godfred Dame is on top of his game. I like Samuel Abu Jinapor a lot and Asenso Boakye as well as Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, I think he has brought significant dignity to the Ministry of Information. He has held it down well with a good public face,” he reiterated.



Oti Adjei stated that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) can do more to improve living conditions.



“I think that things could be much better than it is now. I worry about the price of fuel but I also like a lot of things going on. I like Bawumia’s energy and drive toward trying to make sure that we become a digital economy. You can fact check a lot of things he is doing,” he stated.



Touching on the issue of prophets and prophesies in the country that has landed some notable Ghanaians in the grip of the law, Oti-Adjei called on journalists in the country to sieve reports they put in the public domain.



“A big portion of nipping this in the bud sits with the media. I think we’re given false prophesies because of our appetite for sensational news,” the Ag. General Manager advised.