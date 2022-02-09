I don’t have sirens on my car but I use motorcade as and when - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Kennedy Agyapong wants embattled Sekondi MCE pardoned



He wants Police to also remain professional in discharge of their dutie



He admits employing services of motorcades as and when



Assin Central Member of Parliament and business mogul, Kennedy Agyapong, has disclosed that even though he does not have sirens on his car, from time to time, he uses motorcades.



He revealed last Friday on ‘The Attitude’ programme that aired on Net2 TV that he actually called for a motorcade to escort him to the studio that day to avoid being late.



Agyapong was commenting on the issue of a road traffic fracas between a Police inspector in the Western Region and the Sekondi Takoradi mayor, Abdul-Mumin Issah.



In Agyapong’s view, both parties in the matter were partly to blame for the manner in which they acted as per a viral video of the incident that happened on February 2, 2022.



“Sometimes, we as politicians get away with murder, we speed past checkpoints. When I was coming to the studio, I was late so I called a motorcade and he brought me.



“If not so, I would have been late. When he came to pick me… he is the legally mandated person to pave the way for me to pass so he brought us,” Agyapong told the host.



While admitting that he did not have full facts of the case at the time of commenting, he explained that maybe the MCE may have been in a hurry to an event as is usually the case with politicians.



Agyapong also spoke about how he dealt with Police personnel especially when he has reason to break road regulations, by driving on the shoulders of the road.



“As for me, whenever I realise I am late and I use the shoulders of the road, when I get to a police post, I roll down my glass, greet and appeal to the officer that I am running late and I am allowed passage,” he added.



He chastised the MCE for seeking to exploit his position on the matter: “that, I am afraid, it is wrong,” he said before taking issue with the police officer who he described as indiscipline and bogus because of the tone in which he was speaking with the politician.



“What I will say is, he (the MCE) should be pardoned. But he must respect the law, because they (police) are the same people who protect us. If you listen to the officer involved, he was also not disciplined.



“You cannot as a police officer also treat anyone the way you want because you are wearing a uniform,” he stated before alleging, “It was the Police officer that recorded the interaction but he is a bogus police officer, the way he is talking, screaming.”



The MCE was arrested on February 3, a day after the with the officer. He appeared before a court last Friday and was charged with among others with traffic offenses and threatening an official on duty, he was granted bail to the tine of GHC100,000 with three sureties.



He has also been suspended by the Minister for Local Government on the instructions of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The Western Regional Minister has been asked to act in his stead.



In a statement, Abdul-Mumin Issah stressed his innocence in the exchanges stating that he will be vindicated in the fullness of time.