I don't have any information on Ahmed Suale's killers - CID Boss replies Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Isaac Ken Yeboah, has denied having knowledge of the murderer of the late journalist, Ahmed Hussein-Suale.



He made the disclosure while answering questions posed to him at a press conference held at the CID headquarters in Accra today, June 30.



Asked about claims by Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong who is on record to have said the CID knew about Suale's murderer, Mr Yeboah dismissed the claim saying he had no such information.



"For now, to the best of my knowledge. I don't have that information and so I will want us to defer that one," the CID boss said.



In March 2021, theheraldghana.com reported that the MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong had accused the police of shielding the killers of the journalist.



He suggested that the Ghana Police Service, had details of the killers but are adamant to disclose it.



Mr Agyapong threatened to reveal the identities of the culprits in order to clear his name.



Ahmed Hussein Suale was murdered on 16 January 2019 by two unidentified men on motorbikes. He was shot twice in the chest and once in the neck.



He was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations and had investigated corruption in Ghana's football leagues.



The undercover report on cash gifts led to the suspension of football activities and a ban slapped on the former head of Ghana's Football Association.