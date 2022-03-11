I don't have any faith in this Supreme Court - Asiedu Nketia

General News of Friday, 11 March 2022

General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia says Ghana’s Judicial Service has verified its alliance with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) with its ruling on the right of deputy Speakers to vote in parliament.



According to him, the judiciary has been biased towards the NDC on several occasions – hence, his decision to tag them as an affiliate of the Nana Addo-led government.



"I don’t have any faith in this judiciary and the Supreme Court,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.



Mr Asiedu Nketia was responding to the Supreme Court's ruling that will allow the deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei-Owusu to vote whiles presiding over proceedings in Parliament.



The court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse, held that the Deputy Speaker does not lose his right to take part in decision-making upon a true and proper interpretation of Article 103 and 104 of the 1992 Constitution.



The court, therefore, held that the passing of the budget on November 30, 2021, in which Joseph Osei-Owusu, the First Deputy Speaker counted himself as part of the quorum, was valid.



Also, the court has struck down order 109(3) of the standing orders of Parliament which prevented a deputy Speaker presiding from voting, as unconstitutional.



However, unhappy Asiedu Nketia said the ruling by the Supreme Court is just to aid the NPP in their quest to pass the E-levy bill.



He maintained the Supreme Court was immoral with its ruling.