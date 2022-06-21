'I don't have a relationship with Akufo-Addo' - Boakye Agyarko opens up

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, a former Minister of Energy, has said he does not have any relationship currently with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo following his dismissal from cabinet in August 2018.



His dismissal was linked to some negotiations he had regarding the power purchase agreement between the government of Ghana and the Africa Middle East Resources Investment (AMERI).



Speaking on the June 20 edition of Ekosii Sen on Accra-based Asempa FM, Agyarko, who was the first Minister of Energy under the Akufo-Addo administration said, his decision not to be on talking terms with the President is not based on hatred but rather as a result of having learned to move on with his life.



“I do not have a relationship with him [Akufo-Addo] now. No, I don’t. People get married for thirty years and they get divorced, don’t they?...not because of hatred.



"I have known the President since 1976, but I have learnt to move on and go my separate way because, at the end of the day, that is what life is. Me, I will never let anybody bring me so low as to hate him. I don't hate anybody but there comes a time when circumstances make it that you go your way, you have to move on," Boakye Agyarko explained.



When asked if President Akufo-Addo did not trust him, he said “he has to answer that, I trusted him.” He revealed that the last time he spoke to President Akufo-Addo face-to-face was over a year ago.



Touching on the moments before his dismissal was communicated to him, Agyarko, who is seeking to become the flagbearer of the governing NPP said, it was the Chief of Staff who called him to inform him of the dismissal.



“I was called by the Chief of Staff and she said that the President said he cannot work with me again. I said that is fine and I moved,” he stressed.



The copy of the letter dated August 6, 2018, from the President, which communicated his removal to him was read on the programme.



The letter indicated that the President had wanted to personally inform Agyarko of the decision he had taken on the Ameri matter.



Background



In August 2018, Boakye Agyarko was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo following revelations that the renegotiated AMERI deal was fraught with corruption.



“President Akufo-Addo has asked Mr Boakye Agyarko to hand over his office to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, who will act temporarily as Minister of Energy, until a substantive appointment is made.



“The President wishes Mr Boakye Agyarko well in his future endeavours,” parts of the letter read.



With President Akufo-Addo completing his second 4-year mandate in 2024, many are lacing their boots to contest the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries.



Apart from Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Agric, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia are also said to be preparing to officially announce their bids to lead the NPP into the next election.