I don’t have a car so I don’t buy fuel - KT Hammond

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has stated that he has no idea of the current fuel prices as he does not have a car to buy fuel.



This was in response to Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, who sought to inquire from KT Hammond during the committee hearing on the motion of censure against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, whether he was aware of the current fuel prices.



Mr. K.T. Hammond, who is also a Chairman on the committee, in response said “I don’t buy fuel, I don’t have a car so I don’t buy fuel”.



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister, has appeared before the ad hoc committee to probe allegations in a vote of a censure motion against him.



The eight-member committee is to be co-chaired by Dominic Ayine (MP for Bolgatanga East) and KT Hammond (MP for Adansi-Asokwa). Members from the majority side include; Patrick Boamah, Andrew Agyapa Mercer (MP for Sekondi), and Kwame Anyimadu Antwi. Members from the minority include Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (MP for Korle Klottey), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP for North Tongu), and Bernard Ahiafor (MP for Akatsi South).



The committee is expected to submit a report within seven days.



NYA/FNOQ