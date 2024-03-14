I don't even trust my household when it comes to elections - Greater Accra NDC chairman

Politics of Thursday, 14 March 2024

Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, the Greater Accra Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that he harbours deep mistrust even towards members of his household during election periods.



According to him, the security and integrity of elections are very important, therefore, fully trusting even close allies in politics is risky.



In an interview on Neat FM on March 13, 2024, he stated, "When it comes to elections, it is very crucial, and I can say on authority that the people that I live with in the house, I don't trust all of them.



"Let me quote again: the people that I live with in the house, I don't trust them, so when it comes to an election, it is very crucial. So, I don't trust anybody," he said.



He referenced a past election where a candidate obtained only one vote, suggesting that even his family members may have voted against the candidate.



When questioned about the inclusion of his wife in this sentiment, Moore affirmed his stance, indicating that his mistrust encompasses even those closest to him.



"I am telling you; don't you remember that a certain politician had one vote during the election? I am not speaking for the national executives of the party… I am talking about the Greater Accra Region, Ga-Dangbe.



"So, I want to take my security into my own hands guided by law. I do not want to go against the law, so I want to protect myself," he added.







