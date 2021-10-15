I don’t care who is NPP chair or flagbearer, all I care is for power – Lord Commey

General News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Director of Operations at the Presidency, Lord Oblitey Commey, has said irrespective of who leads the ruling New Patriotic Party as national chairman or flagbearer, the NPP retaining power is his biggest priority.



Comey made the remarks when he was addressing the NPP’s Greater Accra Regional Conference held on Thursday, October 14, 2021.



He also settled rumours about his ambitions to run for National Chairmanship when he that had to be shelved for now.



“Isaiah chapter 60 verse 22 says: And when the time is due, I the Lord said I will make it happen … so I appreciate your love, I thank you for the clarion call but for now, it has to be shelved for a while.



“Mr. Chairman, I don’t care who becomes the National Chairman of this party and I don’t really care who becomes the flagbearer for 2024. When JH Mensah, may his sould rest in peace, started screaming in conference ‘we won power, ‘we won power, ‘we won power, have you forgotten? It was a serious matter.





He related how in the late 1990s, the first couple under the Fourth Republic at different times made comments that suggested that they were not ready to give up power. Commey said having power was a very honourable but serious thing to respect and rever lest a person loses it.



“It tells you that what you call power, if God grants it to you and you don’t hold it well, what it will do to you? I don’t care who becomes National Chairman and who becomes flagbearer, what I care is that the NPP continues to rule in this country, power, power, power. It is no joke ooo,” he stressed to a cheering crowd.



In related issues, he slammed the NPP faithful in the region for big Parliamentary losses in the 2020 elections and said it was a dent on their collective records.



With respect to the party’s mantra of “Breaking The Eight,” Commey said there was nothing like that because all hands needed to be put on deck to ensure that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hands over to an NPP flagbearer.







