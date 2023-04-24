I don’t belong to Alan’s camp – Kumawu NPP parliamentary candidate exposes former MP

Politics of Monday, 24 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Newly elected New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Kumawu by-election in the Constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim has denied being in the Alan Kyeremanten camp, stressing that he did not win the primaries on the strength of any NPP presidential aspirant and that his main aim is to unify the party.



Hon. Collins Owusu Amankwah had claimed in a viral video that Mr. Yaw Anim was a member of the Alan Kyeremanten camp and intimated that his win was a win for Alan Kyeremanten.



But in a press release issued by the Communications Directorate of Mr Yaw Anim’s Campaign Team, he categorically denied belonging to the Alan divide or any other divisions within the NPP.



“We have taken notice of social media postings, press releases and a video of Hon Collins Owusu Amankwah, the former MP for Manhyia North on the just-ended parliamentary primaries in Kumawu. And we will want to respond as follows:



We do acknowledge the support and prayers from all NPP members and sympathizers, however, we want to make it categorically clear, this primaries was a local contest among family members and had no national undertones.



The contest was not won on the strength of any personality as claimed by Hon Amankwah and his surrogates. His comment in the video is distasteful, unworthy and unfortunate. We, therefore, advise that it should not be taken seriously and should be treated with the contempt it deserves.





Our candidate is on record to have made the unity of Kumawu Constituency his top priority during the campaign. It was this message that resonated with the delegates,” the press statement said.