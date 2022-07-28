I disagree when people say Ghanaians are not happy with Akufo-Addo - Kabila

Politics of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Former acting General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), James Kwabena Bomfeh, has said that he does not agree with the assertion that Ghanaians generally agree that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government has failed.



According to Bomfeh, who is popularly known as Kabila, there is no empirical evidence that shows that Ghanaians are not happy with Akufo-Addo's presidency.



In a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kabila added that the last time Ghanaians judged Akufo-Addo's performance was the 2020 election, where they showed that they were satisfied with his governance and gave him another four years.



"I disagree (when people say that Ghanaians are not happy with Akufo-Addo) because I have not seen such a study.



"I have my views and my dissatisfactions about the performance of President Akufo-Addo. But when you make that statement that Ghanaians (are not happy with Akufo-Addo), you have to be measured with that statement because you haven't conducted a proper study to conclude (make such a conclusion)," he said.



He added that the reason why he disagrees with this assertion is that "the last time Ghanaians were questioned about the performance of President Akufo-Addo- on the whole- was the 2020 general elections (and) Ghanaians gave him an emphatic yes – he won, the election did not go into a run-off."



Meanwhile, an Afrobarometer report by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) indicated that a majority of Ghanaians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Key findings of the Afrobarometer report:



▪ Almost nine out of 10 Ghanaians (87%) say the country is heading "in the wrong direction." Only 11% see things going in the right direction, a 24 -percentage-point decline since 2019.



▪ Majorities offer negative assessments of economic conditions:



- 85% describe the country's economic condition as "fairly bad" or "very bad," up from 62% recorded in 2019.



- And 72% say their personal living conditions are "fairly bad" or "very bad," compared to 58% three years ago.



▪ Ghanaians are not very optimistic about the economy: Only 25% expect things to be better in 12 months' time.



▪ By large majorities, citizens say the government is performing "fairly badly" or "very badly" on keeping prices stable (94%), narrowing income gaps (92%), improving the living standards of the poor (85%), creating jobs (83%), and managing the economy (82%).



