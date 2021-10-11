I didn’t say Ghana risks becoming Muslim majority - Most Rev. Naameh

General News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: GNA

The President of Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference, Most Reverend Philip Naameh, has refuted media reports that quoted him to have said that "Ghana risks becoming a Muslim-majority country if LGBTQIA+ is allowed".



"I wish to state categorically that the statement attributed to me is false and does not in any way reflect the actual content of the conversation with CNN and other media on the Church's support for the LGBTQIA+ bill", a statement read.



Most Rev Naameh, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the position of the Catholic Church on LGBTQIA+ remained the same that such practices were against not only Christian values but Muslim and traditional values as well.



"I have the feeling that the false publication sought to cause disaffection for me and break the front of the formidable Coalition behind the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill," he said.



Most Rev Naameh, also the Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, said for the past 44 years as a Priest, he had always promoted peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance and harmony amongst all people.



He called on all peace-loving Ghanaians and people of goodwill to disregard, with contempt, the fabrications and distortions, which were intended to distract the collective quest to ensure the bill was passed.



He said the Catholic Bishops' Conference, over the years, had insisted on mutual collaboration among Christians, Muslims, traditional leaders and all other faith-based organisations in the country for peaceful co-existence and the common good.