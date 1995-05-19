Ghanaian Political Parties Break EC Law

General News of Friday, 19 May 1995

None of the registered political parties in Ghana has been able to submit its audited account for the 1993-94 year to the Electoral Commission (EC) as required by the Political Parties Law.



Under the law, the accounts of every political party shall be audited and published once in every year in such manner as the commission may direct but not later than December 31.



The registered political parties in the country are: the National Democratic Congress, the New Patriotic Party, the National Convention Party, the People's National Convention, People's Convention Party, the Democratic Peoples Party, the Ghana Democratic Republic Party and the Eagle Party.



According to MR Kwadwo Sarfo-Kantanka, the Deputy Chairman for Finance and Administration of the EC, the parties have all asked for extension which normally should not exceed three months. Some parties are however asking for reforms of the law which most of them find unworkable. The National Treasure of the ruling National Democratic Congress and the General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party all belong to this latter group. It is hoped that the commission will meet the leaders of all the parties to find workable alternatives to some of the difficult provisions under the law.



