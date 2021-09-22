I didn’t promise you roads – Madina MP to Danfa residents

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

Madina MP Francis-Xavier Sosu has told residents of Danfa and Amrahia in the Greater Accra Region that he did not promise to fix the roads during the campaign season last year because he knew that was not the role of a lawmaker.



The residents accused him of failing to fulfill campaign promise he made to them in last year’s elections.



The residents have registered their displeasure over the poor road network in the area.



The MP, according to the residents in statement is on record to have promised the residents to fix the poor state of the road stretching from Amrahia and Danfa all the way to Ayimensa toll booth.



According to the residents, in his bid to win the 2020 elections he (Francis Sosu) was emphatic the poor road network would be fixed and even went ahead to accuse the then sitting MP, Boniface Abubakr of failing to address the problem.



“We have been expecting the current National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency Mr. Francis Sosu to continue from where Ahaji Boniface left, but so far, nothing has been done after all the promises to win the hearts and minds of the residents.



“We are aware of the steps taken by the former Member of Parliament for the Madina Constituency and first Minister for the defunct Ministry of Inner-City and Zongo Development under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface tp get the roads in the area reconstructed before his exit from office.



“In fact, Alhaji Boniface during his time as MP, had the local chiefs and dignitaries visit the roads and announced the presence of the contractor on site”.



But reacting to their claim in a statement, Mr Sosu said “First and foremost, the fact that issue of roads are being raised during a year where government has touted as “Second Year of Roads” shows the insincerity and failure of Government with respect to its responsibility and pledges to the people of Ghana. After two solid years of Government claims of fixing roads in Ghana dubbed “First and Second Year of Roads”, it is obvious that the Akufo Addo-Bawumia led Administration has been engaged in a politics of rhetoric and not real development. This abdication of responsibility cannot be laid at the doorsteps of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area. This also shows the failure and incompetence of the Assembly led by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area in performing her functions as the Representative of the President and foremost development agent within the Constituency.



“Secondly, the 1992 Constitution of the Republic and Local Government Act 2016 (Act 936) proscribes clear roles and functions of Members of Parliament and Metropolitan/Municipal/District Chief Executives. As MP for Madina Constituency, it is my responsibility to call the attention of the Executive branch of Government to the challenges facing the area when given the opportunity.



“This I have done and continue to do through various means and fora when given the opportunity including through questions to the Minister responsible for Roads and Highways on the floor of Parliament, through questions to Ministers designate responsible for related sectors during Vetting of Nominees as Member of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, among others.



Again, the fact that for the past four (4) years, attempts have not been made by the Akufo Addo-Bawumia led Administration to fix the roads in Madina Constituency considering and despite the fact that the former MP for the area also doubled as a Minister of State shows how much the NPP Government led by President Akufo Addo have failed the people of Madina Constituency.



“Hence, the calls for me to fix the roads shows the lack of attention to development in the Constituency and the confidence the people have in me to address this challenge despite being in office for only eight months.



"This lack of seriousness to issues of local governance and development of communities in Ghana is reflected in delays in nomination of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives nine months after elections.”