I didn’t promise Cape Coast a harbour - Akufo-Addo

• What I promised Cape Coast was a landing site, Akufo-Addo insists



• President backs claim with page 88 of NPP 2020 manifesto



• Page 160 of NPP 2020 manifesto promises a new harbour for Cape Coast





Contrary to the expectations of residents and people of Cape Coast in the Central, the construction of a new harbour in the area in the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not on the list of the President’s commitments.



The President who is currently on a two-day tour within the region on Monday, October 18, 2021, made a stop at Cape Coast where he emphasized during a radio interview that a harbour in the regional capital was not a part of his promises when he sought re-election.



The President seeking to clarify his position referenced page 88 of the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto, dubbed Leadership of Service: Protecting our Progress, Transforming Ghana for All to state that what he promised the people of Cape Coast was actually a landing site and not a harbour.





“First of all, there is a clarification, the commitment was never to a harbour; it was to a landing site. It is very important and when you look inside page 88 of the NPP manifesto for the 2020 election it was very clear,” he stated.



The president indicated that the construction of the landing site will commence somewhere in next year.



“We have to be very clear in our mind, we never committed ourselves, I never said I was going to build a harbour in Cape Coast. I said I was going to build a landing site like what I have done in these other six places in the Central Region. Cape Coast also will have its landing site and the construction of that will begin next year,” the President stated.



Page 88 of the NPP’s 2020 manifesto which addresses Coastal Sea Defence Projects states that “the following sea defence projects were commenced after 2017 and are ongoing: Axim, Amanful Kumah, Kommenda, Cape Coast, Elmina, and Anomabu



“The following sea defence projects were ongoing, when we came into office and we have completed them: Nkontompo, Aboadze, Adjoa, Blekusu, New Takoradi, Elmina,” the manifesto further stated.



However, on page 160 of the same document, the NPP citing “Inadequate transport networks that connect cities, towns and rural areas, poor quality roads, and growing urban traffic congestion” listed the construction of “a new harbour in Cape Coast, and a new airport in Cape Coast” among flagship infrastructure development initiatives it will undertake in the next four years after winning the 2020 elections.



