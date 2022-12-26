I didn't own that East Legon plush mansion, it was rented - Moesha Boduong

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum model Moesha Babiinoti Boduong has disclosed that the widely publicised East Legon mansion is not her property.



In October 2020, there were several reports on social media about Moesha showing off her plush East Legon mansion and her luxurious cars.



However 2years after such reports, Moesha in an interview with Delay, monitored by GhanaWeb has cleared the air about the ownership of the said mansion.



According to the socialite, the mansion was rented house; she was never the owner of it.



"I own my own house but that one was't mine. Thats a rented house. But that's literally mine and so sometimes I tell people that it's mine. Not like I own it but, yea.



"When you rent a place, you own the space for that time but I never said it was mine. I have my own at Adjiringanor," she told the host.



When quizzed by the host, if what she did was not deception, she reiterated, "No I didn't do that, It was my birthday and It was a surprise. Bloggers were all over my house. And they recorded me, and I just found myself all over social media."



Moesha added that she bought her luxurious cars before moving into that East Legon house.



"I bought that Ranger Rover way before I moved into that apartment. I already had a Prado and the Range," she explained.