I didn’t make excuses for ‘dumsor’, I fixed it – Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022
Source: www.ghananweb.com
Mahama says govt should accept responsibility for current challenges
Real leaders don’t make excuses in the face of hardship – Ex-President Mahama
COVID-19 pandemic, Russia Ukraine War cause of current economic challenges - Bawumia
Former president, John Dramani Mahama, has said that he never shifted blame to any persons or events during the prolonged power crisis the country faced when he was president.
Mahama said that rather than blaming the lack of investment in the energy sector by successive governments, he accepted the responsibility for the energy crisis, which was popularly dubbed ‘dumsor’, and fixed it.
“It is inconceivable that any leader in these times of crisis and hardships would seek to shirk responsibility, absolve himself of blame, and fail woefully to show leadership. It is the duty of leaders to acknowledge problems, take responsibility and move swiftly to address them as I did when confronted with the power challenges in my time.
“I could have conveniently blamed the age-old underinvestment in the energy sector, but I was acutely aware that Ghanaians did not elect me to complain and blame others for problems, so I moved to fix it. And I fixed it,” he said at the National Democratic Congress’s ‘Ghana at a Crossroads’ event.
The former president urged President Akufo-Addo and his government to accept the responsibility for the current hardship Ghanaians are facing and put in place the measures to resolve them.
“President Akufo-Addo and his Head of the Economic Management Team must imbibe this key leadership attribute of taking responsibility, especially in circumstances where the overwhelming evidence shows that our present dire economic straits is the direct outcome of their poor economic policy choices and wasteful expenditure,” he said.
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia at a recent public lecture reiterated claims by some government officials including President Akufo-Addo that the current difficulties Ghanaians are facing are because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia Ukraine War as well as Financial Sector Clean-up.
