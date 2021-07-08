I didn’t know about Kaaka’s activism until his demise – Ejura MCE

Politics of Thursday, 8 July 2021

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Bamba, has disclosed he did not know about the online activities of murdered social activist, Ibrahim Mohammed alias Kaaka, until he passed on June 26.



Mr. Bamba made this revelation when he took his turn before the 3-member committee set up to investigate the circumstances which led to some shooting incidents in Ejura immediately after the death of Kaaka. The shooting claimed two lives and injured four.



Earlier media reports and social media commentary linked the death of Kaaka to his social media #FixTheCountry activism in which he was critical of the government. Some reports and comments further insinuated that the murder could have been carried out by men alleged to be bodyguards of the MCE.



However, the MCE dismissed claims that he had any kind of close relationship with the persons claimed to be his bodyguards. According to him, the persons in question who have been arrested in connection with the murder are only party members. He insists their relationship is only “political” and that aside one police escort he has, he does not have any other bodyguard.



Mr. Bamba also confirmed the deceased was also a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but was not sure whether he was a card-bearing member.



The committee inquired from him if he knew that Kaaka was an activist and if he was aware of his online activism. Mr. Bamba said he only got to know after Kaaka died. He described Kaaka as one who was “interesting” and “very outspoken”.



