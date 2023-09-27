I didn’t inform Akufo-Addo of my exit from NPP – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Wednesday, 27 September 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Trade Minister Alan Kyeremanten says he did not inform the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, about his decision to exit the New Patriotic Party.



He says it was a personal decision, and there was no need to inform anyone because he does not take instructions from people.



“I went to a contest, and after my review of the contest, I decided to exit the party. I don’t have to inform anyone.



"I am an established man, and I don’t take instructions from people. I might look younger, but I’m an elderly man,” he said on Accra-based UTV.



Alan Kyeremanten announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on September 25, 2023.



The decision, according to him, is because his services are not needed by the political party.



“Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections, as an Independent Presidential Candidate,” he said in his speech.