I didn’t have adequate resources to deliver as trade minister – Alan reveals

Former trade minister Alan Kyerematen has revealed that he had resources allocation challenges during his six years in the role.



He explained that the challenges had to do with prioritization of particular flagship programmes under the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, stressing that some of the decisions were taken as high as in cabinet.



Pushed about evidence to back his revelation, the former minister referred the journalist to public data on allocations, which he said will prove his point.



“There is no doubt about that (lesser allocations) and you can interrogate. I mean look at the allocation of resources among the flagship programmes, it is very easy to verify that,” he submitted.



Pushed about his silence on same despite having numerous public platforms to voice out, he said: “… does it require me to make public statements about the decisions that we make in cabinet about deployment of resources?



“Is that appropriate for me to make public pronouncements about the fact that I believe that we should prioritize industrialization in terms of the deployment of resources?”



Alan served as trade minister since 2017 till early 2023 when he resigned to pursue the flagbearership slot of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He recently announced his resignation from the party and a decision to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



This move followed his withdrawal from the NPP's flagbearer race, which reportedly stemmed from challenges encountered during a Super Delegates Conference held within the party in August 2023.



In his official statement regarding his resignation and independent candidacy, Alan Kyerematen stated, "Under the circumstances and given the context, I am honorably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest the high office of the presidency in 2024 as an independent presidential candidate."



