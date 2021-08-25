I didn't find fulfilment in the classroom anymore so I quit to set up my business - Ex-teacher reveals

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

After 16 years of teaching, Madame Margaret decided to become an entrepreneur; making and selling local drinks.



She described the zeal to start the business as tempting despite the hassle of a business startup. Margaret told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that even though she came to love her profession, it was never by choice.



“I started teaching in 2004 till I resigned last year. The salary was good but the idea to start this business kept haunting me. It got to a time last year, I had no fulfilment in teaching so I made up my mind then.



"In our days, our parents wanted us to either be a nurse or a teacher but I am a creative person. I sing act, dance, drum as well so I was forced to choose between these two. It wasn't by choice,” Margaret disclosed.



MEGMAK Joint is a local drinks and dishes joint located in Tema and owned by Madame Magaret. She serves drinks like sobolo, tamarind juice, palm wine specially made with other local condiments.







