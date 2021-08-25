You are here: HomeNews2021 08 25Article 1340605

General News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

I didn't find fulfilment in the classroom anymore so I quit to set up my business - Ex-teacher reveals

Margaret quit her teaching job to set up her own business play videoMargaret quit her teaching job to set up her own business

After 16 years of teaching, Madame Margaret decided to become an entrepreneur; making and selling local drinks.

She described the zeal to start the business as tempting despite the hassle of a business startup. Margaret told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa that even though she came to love her profession, it was never by choice.

“I started teaching in 2004 till I resigned last year. The salary was good but the idea to start this business kept haunting me. It got to a time last year, I had no fulfilment in teaching so I made up my mind then.

"In our days, our parents wanted us to either be a nurse or a teacher but I am a creative person. I sing act, dance, drum as well so I was forced to choose between these two. It wasn't by choice,” Margaret disclosed.

MEGMAK Joint is a local drinks and dishes joint located in Tema and owned by Madame Magaret. She serves drinks like sobolo, tamarind juice, palm wine specially made with other local condiments.



