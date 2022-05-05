I did some daring works under Mahama, never feared for my life – Manasseh on Press Freedom

General News of Thursday, 5 May 2022

Ghana drops from 30th place to 60th place in latest World Press Freedom Index



Government urged to relook at Press Freedom



Manasseh laments safety of journalists under Akufo-Addo



Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has lamented the state of security of journalists under the current Akufo-Addo-led administration.



According to him, some of his most daring works as a journalist was done under former President John Dramani Mahama whose tenure spanned from 2012 to 2016.



In a post on his social media handle, Manasseh said he never feared for his life under the Former President compared to now under President Akufo-Addo.



He stated that the danger has become real.



Manasseh Azure’s comment comes on the back of Ghana’s fall on the World Press Freedom ranking released by Reporters Without Borders.



“I did some of the most daring works in the John Mahama era, and I never feared for my life as today. The danger is real!” Manasseh posted.



Ghana dropped by thirty places on the World Press Freedom Index in a report put together by Reporters Without Borders.



The 2022 report saw Ghana place 60th after placing 30 in 2021.



The latest ranking is the lowest in nearly two decades in the country’s history.



It report is out of 180 countries assessed with Ghana recording a decline in its indicative points from 78.67 percent to 67.43 compared to last year.



The report pointed to the arrest of some journalists and the unresolved murder of Ahmed Suale as a case study for their assessment of press freedom in Ghana.







