I did not win the war against sanitation but I made progress - Former Kasoa MCE

Regional News of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Awutu Senya’s former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Michael Mensah, has admitted that the municipality could not achieve its targets in dealing with waste in the municipality.



The former MCE had told Rainbow Radio that plans were far advanced to export waste from Kasoa to some other countries.



But appearing on the show to give an account of his time as MCE, he said the contract was signed.



However, the Covid-19 outbreak stalled the project and prevented the deal from being executed.



He said plans were underway for a team from Ghana to pay a visit to the plant of the foreign partner, but the Covid-19 outbreak stalled that.



He was hopeful the new MCE would revisit the partnership and see to the successful implementation of the project.



Mr. Michael Mensah said under his watch, he took several steps at improving the sanitation challenges in the municipality.



When asked if he won the war against sanitation, he said, "If I say I won the sanitation war, that would be total eradication of waste in Kasoa, but that is an impossibility. If I say so, I would be lying to the people.”



But was quick to add that he initiated several measures in managing waste in the municipality, and these measures saw improvements compared to what he inherited.



The measures he explained were progressive, but they could not get to the level adding when you build structures, and you are unable to achieve all, you must make progress, and that is what I did, he added.