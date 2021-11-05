I did not transact any business with my accuser – NAM 1 sets record straight

General News of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: mynewsafric.com

Ghanaian Businessman Nana Appiah Mensah has responded to a bench warrant that has been issued by Adentan Circuit Court on Thursday, November 4, 2021, for his arrest.



The court issued the bench warrant for the arrest of the Businessman who is affectionately referred to as NAM1 after he and two others allegedly failed to appear in court over alleged fraud charges.



On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, the court ordered the accused persons who had failed to appear before it to show up Thursday, but when the case came up for hearing Thursday morning, the accused persons were absent.



The prosecution told the court that the accused persons have declined several police invitations extended to them.



However, responding to the arrest warrant on Friday, November 5, 2021, NAM 1 explained that the only role he played concerning the transaction that has become a case of ‘sub judice’, was when he tried to resolve some issues concerning two vehicles which became a subject of controversy, “upon the request of the two parties”, wondering why a court order would be issued for his arrest.



“To be clear on the subject matter, I, NAM 1 did not purchase, acquire, nor transact any business of the sort with the plaintiff (Elikem Akakpo). I only came in as a third party to help resolve some issues concerning the two other vehicles which became a subject of controversy, upon the request of the two parties (Plaintiff and Defendants)”.



He noted with concern that “The process through which the verdict was arrived at is fraught with serious legal issues as it did not conform with Section 60 and 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30) which is clear on the process of arrest, charge, accusations etc”.



He thus directed his lawyers to appeal the ruling in other to bring finality to the matter.



“We have directed our lawyers to appeal the ruling on the point of the said law (Act 30) to bring finality to this matter”.



Read full statement below:



